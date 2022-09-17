State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.07. 3,390,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

