State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. 2,630,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

