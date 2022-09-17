State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,937,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.51. 9,882,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

