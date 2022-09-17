State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,989,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

