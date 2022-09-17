State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.58 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,825,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,387,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

