State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $48.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,844 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 143.7% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

