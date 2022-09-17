State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Adobe by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.50. 14,948,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.22. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

