State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 946,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

