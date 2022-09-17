State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 86,823 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,641,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

