State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synopsys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,574,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.21. 2,322,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

