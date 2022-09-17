State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,081 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. 12,561,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

