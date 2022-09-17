Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $103.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Status has a market capitalization of $103.12 million and $25.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.