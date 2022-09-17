Steem 1-Day Volume Tops $3.97 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.34 million and $3.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008925 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008645 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
