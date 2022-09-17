Step Hero Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $25,795.39 and $42,286.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

