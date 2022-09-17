Stephens Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.63.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

