Stephens Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.63.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
