StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

STEP stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 378,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,355. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

