Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10,597.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AWAY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.