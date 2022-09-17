Stewardship Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 141,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.70. 2,758,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.