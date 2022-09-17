STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.