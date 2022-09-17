Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (ANET, APA, BOX, BWEN, CQP, CTLT, DDS, GPC, HNI, MTB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 17th:
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
APA (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.