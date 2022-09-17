Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 17th (ANET, APA, BOX, BWEN, CQP, CTLT, DDS, GPC, HNI, MTB)

Sep 17th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 17th:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

APA (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

