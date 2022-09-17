Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mattel Put Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 56,480 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,548% compared to the average volume of 3,427 put options.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

