StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

