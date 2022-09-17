StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Price Performance

OpGen stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

