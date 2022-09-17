StockNews.com Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 732,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $57,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.