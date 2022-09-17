StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.66 and a beta of 0.22.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
