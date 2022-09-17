StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 424,344 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.