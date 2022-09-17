StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
