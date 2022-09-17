StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

