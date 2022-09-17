StockNews.com Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

