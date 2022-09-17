StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Sanofi Stock Performance
SNY stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $58.10.
Sanofi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.