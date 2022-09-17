Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.00. 2,095,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

