Stonnington Group LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 18,751,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,091,898. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

