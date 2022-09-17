Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.05. 7,018,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,014. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

