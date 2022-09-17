Stonnington Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 181,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

NYSE UNP traded down $6.36 on Friday, reaching $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,984,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

