Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 5,214,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,681. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

