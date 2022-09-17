Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,942,201 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. 803,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,406. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $291.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

