Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,972,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,558. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

