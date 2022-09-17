Stonnington Group LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

