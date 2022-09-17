Stonnington Group LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,160,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. 340,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,383. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

