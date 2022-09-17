Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

Shares of SENR remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

