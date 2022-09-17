Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.12

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

Straumann Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

