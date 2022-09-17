Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.12

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.
Straumann Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.