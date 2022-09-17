Strid Group LLC Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.6% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 19,815,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

