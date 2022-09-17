Strid Group LLC Sells 76,515 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,515 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 0.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,939,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,973. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

