Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.73. 20,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

