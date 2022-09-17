Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.44.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.