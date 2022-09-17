SushiSwap Market Cap Reaches $148.32 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005809 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $148.32 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065086 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.