Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,994,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,343.1 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

SVCBF remained flat at $13.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SVCBF shares. Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

