Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,516.87

Swap (XWP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $146,516.87 and $178.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,733,988 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s.”

