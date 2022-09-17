SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits One Day Volume of $296,468.00

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $171.79 million and approximately $296,468.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.

SwissBorg Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.