Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 270,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,949 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.