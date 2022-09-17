Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $56,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. 531,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

