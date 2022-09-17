Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $129,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Insider Activity at Popular

Popular Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,445. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.